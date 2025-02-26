National

AAP names RS MP Sanjeev Arora as candidate for Ludhiana West assembly bypoll

Chandigarh: AAP on Wednesday named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

The announcement was made by AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X.

The date for the bypoll has not been announced yet.

Arora, a Ludhiana-based industrialist, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2022.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi last month.

Gogi died at his home of a gunshot injury after his licensed weapon accidentally discharged.

