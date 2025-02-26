AAP names RS MP Sanjeev Arora as candidate for Ludhiana West assembly bypoll

New Update
Chandigarh: AAP on Wednesday named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.
The announcement was made by AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X.
The date for the bypoll has not been announced yet.
Arora, a Ludhiana-based industrialist, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2022.
The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi last month.
Gogi died at his home of a gunshot injury after his licensed weapon accidentally discharged.