Arvind Kejriwal set to enter Rajya Sabha from Punjab, Sanjeev Arora to contest Ludhiana West bypoll

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Punjab as its member Sanjeev Arora is all set to be named on Wednesday the party's candidate for the Ludhiana West by-election.

NewsDrum had earlier reported that AAP leaders are mulling to send Kejriwal to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora had offered to vacate his seat for Kejriwal.

In turn, he would contest the upcoming by-elections from Ludhiana West. The by-poll for this seat has been necessitated following the death of AAP legislator Gurpreet Singh Gogi, due to a gunshot wound in January this year.

If Arora wins the by-poll, he has been assured of a ministerial berth.

Kejriwal had lost the just-concluded Delhi assembly elections from New Delhi constituency. He was defeated by BJP's Parvesh Verma by over 4000 votes.

The BJP returned to power in the national capital after 27 years with a landslide victory, winning 48 seats while the AAP managed to bag 28. The Congress yet again failed to open its account in Delhi.