Absconding BJP worker from Beed arrested for attempted murders, other offences

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Satish Bhosale, a BJP worker and close aide of Beed MLA Suresh Dhas, has been arrested in attempt to murder and other cases from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra Police said on Wednesday.

Bhosale, also known as `Khokya', had spoken at length to some news channels over the last few days even as he was on the run.

He was nabbed from Prayagraj, said a senior police official.

Bhosale has two attempt to murder cases and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against him in Beed district, he said.

Besides, a case under the Forest Act is also registered against him, the official added.

Bhosale is an office-bearer of the BJP's `Bhatke Vimukta Aghadi', its nomadic tribes wing, and resident of Zapedwadi in Shirur Kasar tahsil, he said. He is known to be close to Dhas.

Cases are also pending against Bhosale in Ahilya Nagar district.

Recently, a video where he and his gang members were purportedly seen assaulting a man with a cricket bat had gone viral.

A local farmer had also lodged a complaint against Bhosale for allegedly hitting him on the face with an axe when the farmer's son objected to Bhosale's gang laying a trap to hunt deer, the official said.

He would be produced before a court in Beed district.

Beed, a central Maharashtra district, is in news for the last more than three months following the brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Dhas, a local MLA, was in the forefront of a campaign seeking NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's ouster from the BJP-led Maharashtra cabinet after Munde's close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in a case related to Deshmukh's murder. Munde resigned earlier this month.