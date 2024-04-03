BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar files nomination from Balurghat

Balurghat: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar filed his nomination papers for the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Accompanied by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Majumdar led a roadshow from Mangalpur to the district magistrate's office in Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district. Thousands of BJP supporters took part in the rally.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Look at the crowd, you can predict the outcome. I am hopeful of winning by a margin of over one lakh votes."

Referring to TMC candidate Biplab Mitra's nomination roadshow, he said, "Not more than 400 people accompanied him during the filing of nomination. Compare the crowd between the two." Majumdar thanked Saha for coming all the way from Tripura and being present during the filing of his nomination.

Advertisment

Describing Majumdar as a "cultured" and "soft-spoken academic", Saha urged the people to vote for him.

The CM said he was "100 per cent sure" that the BJP would sweep the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Balurghat in northern West Bengal will vote in the second phase on April 26.