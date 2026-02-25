New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament has urged the Centre to consider renaming Delhi as Indraprastha after the recent move to officially rename Kerala as Keralam.

In a letter dated February 25, BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking initiation of a formal process to examine renaming the national capital.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal writes a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting the renaming of Delhi as Indraprastha



The MP said the proposal carries deep historical and civilizational significance and would reconnect modern Delhi with its ancient roots described in historical and cultural traditions.

He argued that Delhi corresponds to the ancient city of Indraprastha, which was established by the Pandavas and mentioned prominently in the epic Mahabharata.

Khandelwal said archaeological findings and historical literature support the belief that the ancient city once existed in the same geographical region as present-day Delhi.

He referred to excavations conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India at Purana Qila that revealed ancient settlement layers and Painted Grey Ware pottery linked to the Mahabharata period.

According to the MP, the current name “Delhi” reflects a later historical phase and does not adequately represent the earliest identity and civilizational origin of the national capital.

He said restoring the name Indraprastha would symbolically reconnect India’s capital with its ancient foundation and strengthen the cultural narrative of historical continuity.

The letter also cited examples of cities whose historical names were restored, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Prayagraj, to reclaim indigenous and cultural identity.

Khandelwal noted that the name Indraprastha already exists in several institutions and locations in Delhi, reflecting public familiarity and acceptance of the historic name.

He urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to begin consultations with historians, archaeologists, and other stakeholders to examine and implement the proposed renaming of Delhi.

The MP expressed confidence that such a move would be a landmark step in reaffirming India’s civilizational identity and honoring its long-standing cultural heritage.