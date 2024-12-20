Allahabad HC grants Zubair interim protection from arrest until Jan 6

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Mohammed Zubair, a journalist and fact-checker associated with Alt News.

Advertisment

The court's decision came in response to an FIR filed against Zubair over his social media posts that were alleged to endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

The FIR was registered under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following Zubair's posts on social media platform X regarding an alleged speech by Yati Narsinghanand, a controversial priest.

A bench consisting of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Nalin Kumar Srivastava stated that Zubair is "not a dreaded criminal" and that his immediate arrest was not necessary.

Advertisment

The court has ordered that no coercive action should be taken against Zubair until January 6, 2025, when the matter will be heard next.

This interim relief prevents arrest while the legal proceedings continue.