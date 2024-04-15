Amid rising temperature, MIB lists ways to fight scorching heat

New Delhi: As temperatures soar, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has rolled out essential guidelines to mitigate the impact of scorching heatwaves this summer.

Advertisment

Preventive Measures:

To shield oneself from the blazing sun, individuals are advised to seek shade and avoid direct exposure during peak hours between 11 AM to 4 PM. Wearing a hat or headgear can provide additional protection.

Stay Hydrated:

Advertisment

Staying hydrated is paramount. Even if not feeling thirsty, drinking ample water is crucial. Consuming electrolytes, such as water mixed with salt and sugar, aids in maintaining hydration levels.

Caring for Animals:

It's not just humans who suffer in the heat. Keeping water accessible for animals and birds is vital for their well-being amidst rising temperatures.

Advertisment

Heatstroke Emergency Protocol:

In case of a heatstroke emergency, swift action is imperative. Moving the affected person to a cool environment, applying cold water to the skin or clothing, and utilizing fans for air circulation can help alleviate symptoms.

Weather Readiness:

The overarching message from the Ministry emphasizes the importance of staying informed and prepared for weather-related challenges. Being weather-ready ensures individuals can navigate through the summer months with safety and vigilance.