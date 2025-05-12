Andhra CM Naidu vows 100 pc govt jobs for tribals in agency areas

Amaravati, May 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the TDP-led NDA government is committed to offering all government jobs in agency areas (tribal-inhabited regions) to local tribals.

Reviewing the tribal welfare department, the chief minister recalled that a government order (GO Number 3) was introduced in 2000 during the united Andhra Pradesh era to provide 100 per cent reservation in government jobs for local tribals in agency areas.

"We are committed to providing 100 per cent reservation in government jobs in agency areas to local tribals," said Naidu in an official release.

The CM also reviewed steps to revive this order following Supreme Court directives, as it was rescinded during a judicial review in 2020. PTI STH KH