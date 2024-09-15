Annadurai remembered on his 116th birth anniversary

Chennai: Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder, the late CN Annadurai was remembered on his 116th birth anniversary, with Chief Minister M K Stalin among others paying rich tributes to the leader.
Late CM Annadurai, fondly addressed as Anna (elder brother), heralded the first non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu post independence when the regional party swept the elections in 1967.
Stalin paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of Annadurai at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam here. He also launched the party's emblem to mark the DMK's 75th-year celebrations.
Taking to 'X,' the CM paid tributes to Annadurai and said the party founded by him, i.e. DMK has ushered in many social changes and made Tamil Nadu a top-ranking state.
75 ஆண்டுகளாக திராவிட முன்னேற்றக் கழகம் இந்தச் சமூகத்தில் மாற்றங்கள் பல ஏற்படுத்தி, தலைசிறந்த தமிழ்நாடாக நாம் தலைநிமிர்ந்து நடைபோட வித்திட்டவர் நம் பேரறிஞர் அண்ணா!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 15, 2024
தலைவர் கலைஞர் அவர்கள் தன் இறுதி மூச்சிலும் “அண்ணா… அண்ணா…” என்றே பேசினார்; எழுதினார். அத்தகைய உணர்வுப்பூர்வமான… pic.twitter.com/cVFDAtUnw9
AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, paid floral tributes to a portrait of Annadurai placed underneath the late leader's statue at Anna Salai here.
In a social media post, he said Annadurai was instrumental in creating the path that made Tamil Nadu a unique state.