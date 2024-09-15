Annadurai remembered on his 116th birth anniversary

Chennai: Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder, the late CN Annadurai was remembered on his 116th birth anniversary, with Chief Minister M K Stalin among others paying rich tributes to the leader.

Late CM Annadurai, fondly addressed as Anna (elder brother), heralded the first non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu post independence when the regional party swept the elections in 1967.

Stalin paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of Annadurai at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam here. He also launched the party's emblem to mark the DMK's 75th-year celebrations.

Taking to 'X,' the CM paid tributes to Annadurai and said the party founded by him, i.e. DMK has ushered in many social changes and made Tamil Nadu a top-ranking state.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, paid floral tributes to a portrait of Annadurai placed underneath the late leader's statue at Anna Salai here.

In a social media post, he said Annadurai was instrumental in creating the path that made Tamil Nadu a unique state.