Armed robbers loot over 1.5 kg gold from jewellery shop in Jammu

Jammu: In a broad daylight robbery, two men armed with a sharp-edged weapon on Saturday looted more than 1.5 kg gold from a jewellery shop in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu, police said.

According to police, two well-dressed men wearing helmets walked into Anand Jewellers located in the posh Greater Kailash locality around 2 pm.

One of them held an woman employee of store hostage by putting a large 'toka' (sharp-edged weapon) against her neck, police said.

The other accused put over 1.5 kg gold in a bag before the duo fled the scene, reportedly on a motorcycle, they added.

The owner was not present in the shop at the time of the robbery.

Police have launched a probe to bring the culprits to book and recover the looted gold after registering a case.