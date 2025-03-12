Arunachal Assembly passes 2025-26 Budget by voice vote

Itanagar, Mar 12 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed the 2025-26 Budget by voice vote after discussions lasting over eight hours.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who presented the budget on March 10, outlined a total expenditure of Rs 39,842 crore, emphasising social and economic empowerment.

Summing up the discussion, Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning, and Investment portfolios, reiterated the government's commitment to uplifting the poor, youth, farmers, and women, calling them the backbone of the state's progress.

Highlighting the importance of providing resources and opportunities, he assured that the government would implement all the schemes and projects outlined in the budget for holistic development.

"The government has framed a clear roadmap for development and is working towards achieving its goals. There is no shortage of funds, but timely execution of schemes through efficient coordination between departments and implementing agencies is crucial," Mein stressed.

He pointed out that the government's efforts to develop border areas through various schemes have led to reverse migration, with people returning to their native villages.

"In the last eight years, the Pema Khandu government has set a new benchmark, steering the state toward a strong development trajectory," he said, adding that all potential sectors would be harnessed in the coming years to generate employment and boost state revenue.

The deputy chief minister appreciated the support from members across party lines and acknowledged the constructive suggestions put forth during the discussion.

"We will bring remarkable transformation in the power sector once major projects are commissioned, and we will ensure adequate manpower in all district hospitals to strengthen healthcare services," he stated.

Mein highlighted that the 2025-26 budget is built on four key pillars - investing in people, infrastructure, economy, and innovation.

Aligning with the Union Budget, the vision for a 'Viksit Arunachal' the budget includes achieving zero poverty, universal quality education, accessible and affordable healthcare, full employment through skilled labour, economic inclusion of over 70 per cent of women, and transforming the state's farmers into key contributors to making Arunachal the fruit bowl of India.

The deputy chief minister further stressed that the government remains committed to increasing capital expenditure to create socially and economically productive assets that will drive inclusive development.

Members across party lines lauded the budget during the discussion, following which it was passed by voice vote before Speaker Tesam Pongte adjourned the House sine die. PTI UPL UPL RG