Arunachal governor condemns terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir

Itanagar, Apr 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people including one from the state dead.

Terming the killing of innocent people as a "barbaric act of cowardice", the governor said such attacks are a direct assault on the composite and inclusive fabric of India, which binds the nation in unity and diversity.

On Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, an Arunachal Pradesh resident who lost his life in the attack, Parnaik said the entire state stands united in mourning this irreparable loss, a Raj Bhavan statement said here.

Joining the people of the state in mourning the loss of innocent lives, the governor offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

Parnaik, who served in Jammu and Kashmir including as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, also wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured in the attack.

He emphasised that targeting tourists not only disrupts peace and harmony but also strikes at the core of socio-economic development for the local communities who depend on tourism for their livelihoods.

Reaffirming faith in the leadership of the nation, the governor expressed confidence that the perpetrators of this cowardly act will be swiftly identified and brought to justice.

“Such acts of terror will not go unpunished. The resolve of our nation to stand united against terrorism remains stronger than ever,” he said.

“This is a time for solidarity and compassion. Let us all stand together in this moment of grief and strengthen our commitment to peace, unity, and national integrity,” the governor added.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. PTI CORR NN