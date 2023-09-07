As PM Modi attends ASEAN-India Summit, Rahu Gandhi meets EU MPs

New Delhi: It is going to be a quite interesting day today with Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi attending ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits in Jakarta and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding extensive interactions with EU parliamentarians.

Gandhi is on a week-long Europe visit at a time when India is hosting heads of 40 nations at G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Gandhi will meet and hold consultations with EU MPs on September 7 in Brussels, the first of his interactions during his visit. This will be followed by a dinner with some non-resident Indians.

He would address a press conference on Friday in Brussels at 1.30 pm (IST) after a meeting with some Indian industrialists over breakfast.

On the other hand, PM Modi arrived in Indonesia on Thursday morning to attend the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits during which he will discuss the future contours of India's partnership with the countries in the strategically important region.

In Jakarta, Modi will attend the ASEAN-India Summit and will take part in the East Asia Summit.

Immediately after the meetings, he will return to Delhi, where India is hosting the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.