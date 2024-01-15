Assam celebrates Magh Bihu with fanfare; Bulbul bird fight returns

Guwahati, Jan 15 (PTI) People across Assam celebrated the harvest festival Magh Bihu with grand feasts and burning 'Mejis', while traditional Bulbul bird fights took place on Monday after a gap of around nine years.

Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu, is a festival of feasting, marking the end of harvesting season in the Assamese month of Puh (December-January).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Assam on the occasion of Magh Bihu.

"May the beauty of nature's harvest inspire hope and joy in everyone's life. May the times ahead be filled with happiness and hope," he said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too offered his heartfelt greetings to the sisters and brothers of Assam on the occasion of Magh Bihu.

"May this harvest festival bless everyone with happiness and prosperity," he added.

On the occasion of the festivity, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria appealed to the people to strengthen the bond of unity by spreading the message of love and mutual reverence throughout the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoped that the Magh Bihu will bring the message of happiness, peace and immense prosperity by infusing good energy.

"May the golden new crops overflowing the fields and barns brighten the life of the nation. I wish the abundance and fullness of Bhogali to strengthen the bond of harmony among all," he added.

With the full granaries bringing immense joy to the people, the feasting lasts for almost a week, beginning on Uruka, which is one day prior to the Sankranti, on Sunday night.

People prepared different delicacies for dinner with fresh vegetables found in abundance in the season, different types of meat like chicken, duck, mutton, pigeon, fish and recently harvested rice. Youths mostly had feast together outside their homes in the 'Bhela Ghars' and 'Mejis'.

The 'Bhela Ghars' and 'Mejis' were erected with bamboo, dried leaves and hay by youths irrespective of religion, caste, creed and language.

The 'Bhela Ghars' were constructed in a house design and they together ate inside it after cooking it outside by the side of a bonfire that lasted the whole night.

On Monday morning at dawn, the 'Bhela Ghars' and 'Mejis' were set ablaze after taking blessings from the elders of the house and society. People also prayed for a new positive beginning and a good harvest the next year.

After that, all had different types of traditional snacks, called 'Pithas', by the side of the warmth of the burnt 'Bhela Ghars' and 'Mejis'. These 'Pithas' are usually prepared by the women of the household for several days prior to the Magh Bihu.

On Monday, traditional Bulbul bird fights were organised after a hiatus of around nine years following a new set of guidelines issued by the Assam government on January 11. It was stopped due to restrictions imposed by the judiciary.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family members visited the Hayagriva Madhav temple at Hajo in Kamrup district in the morning and witnessed the bird fight with hundreds of visitors on the Magh Bihu day.

"Breathing life into our ancient customs and rituals has been a cornerstone of our policies. After nearly a decade, I was able to witness the bulbul fight, a quintessential Bihu tradition which was recently revived by our government," he said after watching the spectacle.

Likewise, the government's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) also allowed buffalo fights, which mostly take place in Morigaon and some Upper Assam districts, with some precautions. PTI TR RG