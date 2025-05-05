Assam oppn leader slams state election panel, police for partisan role in panchayat polls

Guwahati (Assam), May 5 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Monday accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of remaining silent on the "blatant violation" of the model code of conduct by the ruling alliance during the ongoing panchayat polls.

Addressing a press conference, Saikia also accused the state police of supporting the ruling front.

"There has been a series of violations by the BJP during the campaign period. We and other opposition parties lodged many complaints. However, the state election commission is completely silent and has not taken any action," he claimed.

Saikia cited instances of ruling party MLAs allegedly offering inclusion of names in government schemes and threatening voters with exclusion if they did not support the BJP in their speeches.

"Despite giving proof and video evidence, SEC has not done anything to maintain a level playing field. Police are functioning just as the personal force of the BJP," Saikia said.

Saikia asserted that people are fed up with the BJP government and their "anti-people" policies.

"We are getting a good response from the public, and they want a change in the panchayats. This is a positive sign for next year’s Assembly elections," Saikia said.

On Himanta Biswa Sarma's repeated attacks on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's alleged Pakistan links, Saikia said the CM does not have any other issue to raise in front of the people.

"As the BJP government has failed to fulfil most of its promises, it is trying to divert people's attention. Initially, they tried to polarise by terming Congress as a lungi party, but it did not have any impact. So, now they are trying to divert attention by dragging Gaurav's name," he added.

The Assam CM and the BJP have been attacking Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Panchayat elections are being held in two phases on May 2 and 7 in Assam's 27 districts for the first time after the delimitation of the constituencies. The counting of votes will be held on May 11. PTI TR TR MNB