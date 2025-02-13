Ayodhya temple chief priest's body to be taken out in procession

Ayodhya: The mortal remains of Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, will be taken around the city in a procession on Thursday before conducting the last rites.

By the traditions of the Ramanandi sect, Das will be given a 'water burial', his successor Pradeep Das told the news agency.

His body will also be taken to Hanuman Garhi and Ram Janmabhoomi.

"Preparations are in the final stages. Acharya Satyendra Das's final journey will soon commence," he added.

As part of the 'jal samadhi', heavy stones are tied to the body before it is immersed into the middle of a river, explained Pradeep Das.

The 85-year-old Satyendra Das died at a hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday.

He served as a priest during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. Later when the government took control of the premises, he was made chief priest of the makeshift temple.