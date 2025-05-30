'Bahubali', 'RRR' chosen for Telangana govt's 'Gaddar Film Awards'

Hyderabad: Ace film director SS Rajamouli's 'Bahubali-2' and 'RRR' were among the selections for the Telangana government's Gaddar Film Awards announced for the years 2014 to 2023.

Senior actor and producer Murali Mohan, who headed the award selection jury, on Friday also announced the names of winners of six other awards.

Veteran director Mani Ratnam has been chosen for the Paidi Jairaj Film Award (Indian Film Personality).

Murali Mohan said the first, second and third Best Films for 2014 were 'Run Raja Run', 'Pathashala' and 'Alludu Srinu' respectively.

'Rudrama Devi', 'Kanche' and 'Srimanthudu' were the first, second and third Best films for 2015.

'Sathamanam Bhavathi', 'Pelli Chupulu' and 'Janatha Garage' were the first, second and third Best films respectively for 2016.

In 2017, 'Bahaubali - Conclusion', 'Fida' and 'Ghazi' were the first, second and third Best films.

'Mahanati', 'Ranga Sthalam' and 'C/o Kancherapalem' bagged the awards for 2018, while 'Maharshi', 'Jersey' and 'Mallesham' have been selected for the honours for 2019.

'Ala Vaikuntapuramulo', 'Colour Photo' and 'Middle Class Melodies'' were the first, second and third Best films respectively for 2020.

'RRR', 'Akhanda' and 'Uppena' were selected for the awards for 2021, while 'Sitaramam', 'Karthikeya-2' and 'Major' bagged the honours for 2022. 'Balagam', 'Hanu Man' and 'Bhagavanth Kesari' secured the awards for 2023.

'Praja Kavi Kaloji' got the Special Jury Award.

Murali Mohan said acclaimed director Mani Ratnam has been selected for the Paidi Jairaj Film Award (Indian Film Personality).

Paidi Jairaj, a Telangana native, was a veteran actor and director in the Bollywood who also received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Seasoned actor N Balakrishna has been selected for the NTR National Film Award (Artist). Balakrishna is legendary NT Rama Rao's son.

Director Sukumar of 'Pushpa' fame bagged the B N Reddy Film Award (Telugu Film Director).

Senior film producer Atluri Purnachandra Rao has been selected for the Nagireddy and Chakrapani Film award (Telugu producer).

Young hero Vijay Devarakonda won the Kantha Rao Film Award (Telugu artist).

Renowned Telugu writer and novelist Yandamoori Veerendranath has been selected for the Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award (other than film artist Telugu).

Murali Mohan said the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have discontinued the presentation of the prestigious Nandi film awards following state bifurcation in 2014.

Observing that every actor aspires to be recognised by the government, he said film personalities have requested the governments during the last 10 years to present the awards. Though the governments were positive, the awards had not been announced.

Murali Mohan appreciated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his decision to present the film awards by naming them after folk singer and balladeer Gaddar.

'Kalki 2898 AD' has won the best feature film award, while top Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been selected as the best leading actor for his performance in the film 'Pushpa 2' for the state government's Gaddar Telangana Film Awards (GTFA) - 2024 announced on Thursday.