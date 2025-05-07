Ban on 500 ml PET bottles at all govt programmes from June 1: Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary

Shimla, May 6 (PTI) The use of 500 millilitre plastic water bottles made from Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) will be banned at all government programmes and hotels across Himachal Pradesh from June 1, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said on Tuesday.

Presiding over a meeting, the chief secretary said that as per Section 3-C (1) of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1995 and the amended Act of 2023, the use of single-use PET bottles will be prohibited in official meetings, conferences and events organised by all government departments, boards, corporations and related bodies.

The decision has been taken in view of the environmental damage caused by plastic waste. The restriction will also apply to Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation hotels and private hotels, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

Giving directions on strengthening recycling of single-use plastic waste, Saxena said glass bottles, water dispensers, kiosks or stainless steel containers shall be used as an alternative. Violation of these provisions may invite fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 25,000 under the relevant laws and regulations, the statement said.

The chief secretary also instructed departments -- including environment, science and technology and climate change, urban development, tourism and education as well as the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board -- to carry out awareness campaigns to discourage the use of small PET bottles.

In another major decision, Saxena said littering from vehicles have increased, causing pollution and clogging of drains, and it will now be mandatory to install dustbins in all public and private transport vehicles in Himachal Pradesh, including taxis and tourist vehicles.

Disposal of waste into public drains has been prohibited under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Section 3-C (1) of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1995. Accordingly, it has been made compulsory to install dustbins in all transport services operating in the state, the statement said.

A fine of up to Rs 1,500 will be imposed for littering or serving food in plastic containers and Rs 10,000 would be levied for failing to provide a dustbin in transport vehicles, it said. PTI BPL RUK RUK