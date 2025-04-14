Fresh violence reported from Bengal, ISF supporters clash with police in Bhangar

Kolkata: Fresh episodes of Waqf (Amendment) Act-related violence rocked Bhangar area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday, even as police claimed that law and order situation in the previous riot epicentre of Murshidabad remained largely under control.

Supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with the police at Bhangar during protests over the Act, leading to several injuries, vandalising of public properties and the torching of multiple police vehicles.

The clashes erupted when police stopped ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf Act rally addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.

According to police, the rallyists were stopped near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway, where a large number of ISF workers had gathered from Bhangar as well as neighbouring areas such as Minakhan and Sandeshkhali.

Tension escalated when the crowd attempted to break through police barricades, leading to a clash between the two sides.

"Some police vehicles were set on fire by the protesters and a few police personnel were injured when the agitators attacked the law enforcers," a senior police officer said.

Eyewitnesses said police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, as the rally at Ramlila Ground didn't have proper police permission, leading to at least one ISF worker sustaining a head injury.

The situation spiralled quickly, prompting ISF activists to sit on a protest on the highway, leading to long traffic snarls along the stretch. A large police force, including senior officers, was deployed to bring the situation under control. The protesters were later dispersed.

Opposition parties alleged that police did little to stop the rampaging mob.

Addressing the gathering in Kolkata, Siddique said, "This law is not just an attack on Muslims, it is an assault on the Constitution. We won't accept this Act. The government that supports such laws must go," he said.

Earlier in the day, senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials visited the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad, assuring residents of all necessary assistance to restore peace and ensure their safety.

The BSF delegation led by Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi visited the disturbed pockets in Suti, Samserganj and Dhulian that witnessed widespread unrest over the weekend, claiming the lives of at least three people and leaving many injured.

"We spoke to victims and assured them of their safety and security. We interacted with the locals and our jawans are posted there. The situation is slowly returning to normal," Gandhi told PTI after the visit.

He also held meetings with West Bengal DGP and other senior officials.

"A joint strategy has been chalked out to increase patrolling in the area. We are working in close coordination with the state police to ensure the return of normalcy," he added.

The state police said the situation in Murshidabad is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to return.

"Shops have started to open and people are returning. So far, 19 families have returned to their homes. Both Malda and Murshidabad district administrations are working closely to ensure the safe return of people who had fled," Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (Law and Order), said.

"So far, 210 arrests have been made. I urge people not to believe rumours and to verify information. Rumour-mongering must stop if we are to maintain peace," he added.

Later, while inaugurating a skywalk near the Kali temple at Kalighat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked people not to indulge in non-religious activities in the name of religion.

"Everybody has the democratic right to stage a peaceful protest with permission. I request people not to take the law into their own hands," Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar visited a relief camp set up at a school in Malda, where several Hindu families from Murshidabad took shelter following attacks during protests over the Waqf Act.

He met the displaced families and later visited a special control room established to assist those affected. Many women reportedly broke down while recounting their ordeal.

"Their homes were torched, property destroyed and they received life threats. One woman has taken refuge here with her four-day-old baby," Majumdar said.

He alleged that the attacks were carried out by "fundamentalist forces" under the guise of protest.

"Initially, 200-250 families had taken shelter here. Now, due to police pressure to shut down the camp and cover up Mamata Banerjee's failure, only 70-75 families remain. They are still living in fear," he claimed.

Senior party leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded that the 2026 state assembly elections be conducted under the President's rule, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order.

Adhikari said the ongoing unrest in Murshidabad highlighted the state government's inability to protect citizens and maintain peace.

"Wherever Hindus are in the minority, they are stopped from voting. Police act like cadres of the ruling party. For free and fair elections, the assembly polls must be held under the President's rule," Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, told reporters in Kolkata.