Bidhuri apologises for his 'cheeks' remarks against Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and party's candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, on Sunday apologised for his remarks against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Earlier, Bidhuri yet again courted controversy by allegedly that after victory in the Delhi Assembly polls next month, he will develop smooth roads in the constituency like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's "cheeks".

"I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks," Bidhuri is heard saying in the purported video, which went viral on social media.

Congress candidate from Kalkaji and Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba lashed out at Bidhuri and accused him of "insulting" women once again in his "usual indecent language".

"Will the public in Kalkaji have such (a person) who cares neither for the dignity of the House (Parliament) nor respects the women," she said in a post on X.

She demanded Bidhuri to tender a public apology for his statement and asked the senior BJP leaders to clear their stand on the issue.

The Mahila Congress workers led by Lamba also torched an effigy of Bidhuri over his alleged statement against Gandhi.

The statement was made by Bidhuri during campaigning in Kalkaji constituency on Saturday, one of his aides said.

The former two time Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi and three time MLA from Tughalaqbad constituency is not new to controversies surrounding his public statements.

Earlier last year, Bidhuri invited widespread condemnation over his outburst during a Lok Sabha session, targeting then BSP MP Danish Ali. His behaviour was referred to the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha.