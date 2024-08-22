BJP conducts protest march to Swasthya Bhawan

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) The West Bengal BJP unit on Thursday conducted a march in the eastern fringes of the city to protest against the alleged murder and rape of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and hospital earlier this month.

The BJP's march to Swasthya Bhawan - the headquarters of the state health department in Salt Lake - began from Hudco crossing this afternoon.

"We want the truth to come out and we want justice. The state government and the state health department are trying to hide the truth. The state health department and R G Kar Hospital has tried to wipe out the evidence," BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said.

The streets buzzed with chants of "We want justice," echoing the collective anger and sorrow of women from every corner—party activists including women—marching together to demand accountability and an end to violence against women.

The rally which marched towards Swasthya Bhawan, is being led by top state BJP leadership.

The police have put up barricades near Indira Bhawan in Salt Lake to stop the protestors from marching to Swasthya Bhawan.

The young woman doctor, whose body was found on August 9, was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty, leading to the arrest of a civic volunteer by Kolkata police the next day, and the Calcutta High Court subsequently ordered the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 13, with the CBI starting its probe on August 14. PTI PNT RG