BJP leader seeks 'rehabilitation' for Pankaja Munde after LS poll loss

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP MLC Suresh Dhas has demanded "rehabilitation" for party leader Pankaja Munde, citing unrest among party workers after her loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

Munde lost the Beed Lok Sabha seat to the Congress's Bajrang Sonawane by 6,553 votes in a very close contest in the recently held general elections.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dhas said, “I had made the same demand previously as well. The party should think of rehabilitating Pankaja Munde immediately. There is unrest on the ground. Whether it is in the Rajya Sabha or any other post, the party should decide quickly.” He further said that the Lok Sabha poll result should not be considered in this case.

“We have appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule about this and will meet other party leaders as well,” Dhas said.