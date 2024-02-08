BJP likely to launch nation-wide campaign to highlight white paper details

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The BJP is likely to launch a nationwide campaign around the 'white paper' tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sources said BJP state units across the country will highlight the details of the 'white paper' which underscores the alleged mismanagement of the economy and other governance issues, including national security, during the Congress-led UPA government and the turnaround effected by the Modi government.

The ruling party believes that the issue will resonate with the masses in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May, and reinforce its message about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's able leadership and the ineptness of the Congress and its allies.

The 'white paper' tore into the Congress-led UPA rule, stating that it had turned the Indian economy into a non-performing one through indiscriminate revenue expenditure, off-budget borrowings and pile of bad debts at banks.

The 54-page document tabled in Parliament detailed how the Modi government pulled the economy from being counted among the most fragile five in the world to being the fasted growing and the most attractive investment destination.

The Indian economy was on a "road to nowhere" in 2014 because of the multiple wrong turns taken during the 10 years of UPA rule, leaving the onus on the Modi government to deal with the challenges and restore dynamism and optimism in the economy, it said. PTI KR ANB ANB