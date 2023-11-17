BJP scattered in Rajasthan, doesn't have CM face: Priyanka Gandhi

Jaipur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday that the BJP is scattered in Rajasthan and it does not have a chief ministerial face in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

The Congress general secretary also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to the poll-bound state, saying it seems that he is out to find a chief ministerial face for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The BJP is a scattered party in Rajasthan and it does not have a face for the chief minister's post. The prime minister is roaming every corner of the state. Sometimes, it seems that he is out to find his chief ministerial face," Gandhi said while addressing a poll rally at Sagwada in Dungarpur district.

She also asked the voters to be careful if emotions and religion are used in order to get their votes.

"If emotions and religion are used in politics, one has to be careful," she said.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, Gandhi said people across the country, including farmers, are suffering due to inflation.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. The Congress is in power in the desert state.