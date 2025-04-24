Burnt bodies found in temple guard's killer's house in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Two partially burnt bodies were recovered Thursday from the house of a man who was arrested for allegedly killing a temple guard in Bhilwara, police said.

On Tuesday, around 2 am, Deepak Nair went to Ayappa temple for an uncertain purpose, and when security guard Lal Singh woke up, he beat him and hit him with a sharp edged weapon, Subhash Nagar Police Station SHO Shivraj Singh said.

The blow allegedly killed Lal Singh on the spot, he said.

Nair, who was arrested the next day, sat with the dead body for sometime before leaving.

On Thursday, a police team went to Nair's house for a search to find two more bodies, partially burnt, hidden there.

The two were identified as Sandeep Purohit and Monu Tank, both friends of Nair.

Their bodies had several injuries marks, including on private parts.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the three had a party at Nair's house Tuesday night when an altercation broke out between them and Nair hit them both with a sharp edged weapon and burned their bodies. PTI SDA VN VN