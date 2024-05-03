Can Rahul Gandhi win Rae Bareli and save last family bastion?

New Delhi: After entering electoral politics in 2004 from the Amethi seat transferred by his mother and losing it in 2019, Rahul Gandhi is once again trying his luck on yet another seat left by Sonia Gandhi in 2024.

The Gandhi family was convinced that it would no longer be possible to win Amethi from BJP MP Smriti Irani and hence fielded family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma from there.

Rahul Gandhi is definitely trying to save Rae Bareli, the last bastion of the family, but his victory is not going to be easy.

He is expected to face a tough battle from BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh who lost to Sonia Gandhi in the last election by just 1,67,000 votes.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had been winning from Rae Bareli by more than three lakh votes.

Many political experts believe that it will be difficult for Rahul Gandhi to garner as many votes as Sonia Gandhi and in such a situation, Rae Bareli can go to BJP's account if only 80,000 votes shift.

With this, Congress will be completely wiped out from Uttar Pradesh.

After Wayanad, Rae Bareli is the second seat for Rahul from where he is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Wayanad too is no longer a safe seat with CPI(M) chief D Raja's wife Annie Raja and BJP candidate K Surendran in frey.

In such a situation, it is doubtful for Rahul to become an MP.