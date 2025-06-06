Complaint against Virat Kohli in Bengaluru stampede case; no FIR yet

New Delhi: A complaint was filed on Friday against cricketer Virat Kohli at Cubbon Park Police Station in connection with the June 4 stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 people dead and over 50 injured during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations. No FIR has been registered against Kohli so far.

The complaint, lodged by social activist H.M. Venkatesh, names Kohli for allegedly attracting an uncontrollable crowd owing to his celebrity appeal and role in the franchise's celebrations.

The police, however, said the complaint would be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation under the existing FIR already registered against RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and event management company DNA Entertainment Networks.

Senior police officials clarified that while Venkatesh’s complaint has been acknowledged, it has not yet been converted into a separate FIR. “His claims will be evaluated under the purview of the current FIR,” a senior police officer told NewsDrum.

The FIR, registered a day after the tragedy, includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal negligence and breach of public safety protocols. So far, four arrests have been made: Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue at RCB, and three officials from DNA Entertainment have been taken into judicial custody for 14 days.

The incident occurred when thousands gathered outside the stadium following RCB’s call on social media for fans to join their victory parade. The felicitation at Vidhana Soudha went ahead earlier that day, but the subsequent stadium event descended into chaos after lakhs reportedly turned up, far exceeding expectations. The social media post announcing the public celebration was deleted after the stampede unfolded.

In the Karnataka High Court, KSCA has argued that it merely facilitated the event by providing the venue and seeking necessary permissions, and that gate and crowd control were handled by DNA Networks under RCB’s direction. The association has sought to quash the FIR filed against its office-bearers.

Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar has restrained the police from taking coercive action against KSCA officials until the next hearing on June 16. The High Court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, has also directed the state government to file a status report by June 10.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came under intense scrutiny after video footage of his response to the tragic Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede surfaced on social media.

In the clip, widely shared via an Instagram post, an unmistakable smile plays across his face as he addresses the assembled media even as audible laughter ripples through the crowd.

The stampede, which occurred Wednesday afternoon sound 4.30 PM outside the storied Chinnaswamy Stadium, claimed the lives of at least 11 people and injured over 30 when thousands of fans attempted to force their way through a closed gate.

In the footage, Siddaramaiah leans toward the microphones and, with a slight grin, states: “It is an unexpected tragedy. We didn’t expect a crowd of 3–4 lakh people when the capacity is 35,000.”

His half-smile, juxtaposed against the gravity of several bodies being carried away on stretchers, drew instant outrage online.

A person can be heard chuckling in the background, hinting tacit approval of a leader smiling in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.

Within hours, NewsDrum’s clip of Siddaramaiah’s remarks went viral.

Journalists and opposition leaders alike seized on the incongruity of the CM’s demeanor. Rather than conveying solemn regret or unreserved empathy, his smirk and casual tone struck many as detached and tone-deaf.

