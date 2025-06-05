Fact Check | No, Virat Kohli was not flying to London after Bengaluru stampede

New Delhi: A viral video showing Virat Kohli at an airport, shared in the immediate aftermath of the tragic Bengaluru stampede, triggered a social media firestorm, with the hashtag #ArrestKohli trending widely. But as the outrage swelled, so did the misinformation.

Several users, including @sumitjaiswal02 on X, claimed Kohli was “fleeing to London” just hours after 11 fans died during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory parade outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli going to London after the death of their 11 fans.



You worship these celebrities but they didn't care if you are alive or dead 💔



SHAME ON RCB #ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/LVQLfbEkiA — Sumit Jaiswal 🇮🇳 (@sumitjaiswal02) June 5, 2025

The claim, however, is false.

What really happened?

According to verified media reports and flight records, Kohli was flying from Bengaluru to Mumbai, not London. The cricketer was seen at Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday morning, but there is no evidence to suggest he left the country. His travel was domestic, routine, and not connected to the tragedy.

The airport video, stripped of context, was weaponised online to suggest insensitivity and evasion, a narrative quickly amplified under the weight of emotion and public anger.

Why was #ArrestKohli trending then?

The outrage stems from Kohli’s silence during RCB’s victory speech, in which he failed to mention the stampede or the lives lost. His subsequent travel, though unrelated, became a flashpoint for public frustration.

Despite earlier expressing his grief on social media, Kohli’s decision to resume normal travel plans without directly addressing the victims in person has added fuel to the backlash.

What’s the impact of misinformation?

In moments of collective mourning, misinformation thrives on emotion. This episode underscores the importance of verifying facts before fuelling public outrage. The danger of digital mob justice is real, and it can quickly blur the lines between accountability and blind reaction.

Virat Kohli did not flee to London. He flew to Mumbai. The anger around his silence may be valid, but the claim about his “escape” is simply untrue.