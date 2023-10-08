Congress condemns brutal attacks on people of Israel

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday condemned the attacks on the people of Israel, saying violence of any type never provides any solution and it must stop.

A full-fledged war broke out between the ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip and Israel, killing hundreds of people from both sides.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his party has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the people of Palestine must be fulfilled through dialogue while ensuring the national security concerns of Israelis.

"The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel," he said on X, adding the party has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people.

"Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop," the Congress leader said.

Militants from Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, fired more than 3,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Saturday morning, according to the Israeli military, while Hamas fighters entered southern Israel by land, sea and air, using paragliders and even captured several Israeli soldiers near the border.

At least 350 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed and more than 1,900 injured in Israel - the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years. On the Gaza Strip side, there are nearly 300 deaths and about 1,500 wounded in Israel's counterattack, media reports said on Sunday.