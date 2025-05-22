Congress leader Satheesan criticises Kerala Raj Bhavan event featuring RSS ideologue

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Thursday strongly criticised the Raj Bhavan here for inviting RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to speak at an event held under the name "Operation Sindoor." A day after the Rajbhavan organised the speech of Gurumurthy on "Operation Sindoor: Paradigm Shift from Candle Light to BrahMos", at Kerala Raj Bhavan, Satheesan said the Governor's official residence is not the right place for political speeches.

He accused Gurumurthy of making "insulting" comments about former Prime Ministers and past central governments during his talk.

"We have no problem with events related to Operation Sindoor," Satheesan said. "But such programmes should invite military experts or foreign affairs specialists--not political figures," he told reporters here.

The Congress leader termed as "wrong and unfortunate" for the Raj Bhavan to officially invite an "RSS leader" and allow him to make political remarks.

Satheesan demanded that the state government register its protest with the Governor.

"The opposition is strongly protesting the organisation of a political programme at the Raj Bhavan. The government and the Chief Minister must clarify their stance on this issue," he said.

The Raj Bhavan has not responded to the Congress leader's allegations.