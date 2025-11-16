Cong's Supriya Shrinate shares video claiming 'vote chori'; top Bihar poll officer hits back

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared a video in which a journalist has claimed that a person he met in Bihar had voted twice, evoking a sharp response from the state's top poll officer who asked her to provide details and warned of legal action against anyone spreading fake news.

Shrinate shared the video on X in which a journalist stated that he met a BJP worker in the party's office who voted at two places.

The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Bihar, in a post responding to her on X, said, "Please provide the voter's name, EPIC number, booth number, and assembly constituency number mentioned in the video so that an investigation can be conducted and action can be taken as per the law." "Without any factual information, the above claim cannot be substantiated. Appropriate legal action will be taken against anyone spreading fake news," the CEO said.

Responding to the CEO's post, Shrinate said, "Sir @CEOBihar, please give these empty threats to someone else. The video is from a reporter, ask him for any information you need. What's the point of remaining an ostrich?" "And if you've finally woken up from your Kumbhakarna-like slumber, please investigate these gentlemen," Shrinate said.

Other Congress leaders also raised their "vote chori" (vote theft) pitch and rallied behind Rahul Gandhi for taking up the issue.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said it has become a fashion to blame Gandhi after every poll defeat.

"These were the same people who were praising Rahul Ji after Lok Sabha elections. Now the whole blame is being put on him. There was no dearth of efforts made by him. For 15 days he travelled across Bihar during Vote Adhikar Yatra. During the poll campaign also, he campaigned in the entire state," Shukla said.

"Persuaded JMM to withdraw its candidates, made Mukesh Sahney agree to be part of the alliance. Despite his age, Kharge Ji campaigned. Venugopal ji was there every now and then," he said.

Shukla claimed that the opposition had to fight "open support" of the Election Commission to the ruling party, brazen use of money to influence voters, and then the government machinery.

"We will have to devise something new otherwise democracy will not survive," he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Shrinate said, "If you believe the Bihar elections were fair and Rahul Gandhi is responsible for this defeat, then it's pointless to talk to you." "But if you are among those who are intelligent, this makes you question whether a 90% strike rate for the BJP and its allies is possible.

"If you also believe that this strike rate is impossible due to unemployment, inflation, migration, and the breakdown of law and order, then your skepticism is correct," she said.

"The Bihar elections have shattered the electoral system enshrined in the Constitution. BJP leaders and officials have openly cast more than one vote," she alleged.

"Despite the announcement of elections, the BJP-JDU government in Bihar deposited Rs 10,000 into the accounts of women, while the Election Commission remained a mute spectator, this is blatant bribery for votes," she said.

In the middle of the election, before voting began, people from Karnal were sent to Bihar by train wearing BJP scarves, she said.

Rahul Gandhi didn't just make allegations, but laid bare the entire truth before the nation with evidence, Shrinate said.

"The BJP has completely institutionalized vote theft. Therefore, arguments about the BJP's election management, or why the opposition doesn't fight like the BJP, are completely meaningless," she said.

"So rise up, raise your voice, this is the time to stand together. And remember one thing, no matter what lies the BJP spreads, the truth will surely be exposed. It is impossible to hide the truth, even if a soldier of truth stands alone," Shrinate said.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi called the Bihar poll results surprising, and claimed that the election was not fair from the very beginning.

Gandhi also said the Congress and the INDIA bloc would conduct an in-depth review of the outcomes.

The Congress also claimed that the results, without a doubt, reflect "vote chori on a gigantic scale - masterminded by the prime minister, the home minister, the EC".

Gandhi's poll campaign against the BJP in Bihar revolved around his "vote chori" allegations. PTI ASK KVK KVK