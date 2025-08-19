PTI report says constable injured after fall near Rahul Gandhi’s convoy

Nawada (Bihar): Despite a 1-minute-30-second video clearly showing a police constable being dragged near the tyres of Rahul Gandhi’s car, a new PTI report attempts to peddle a narrative that the cop fell in front of the Congress leader’s vehicle on Tuesday.

Gandhi was passing through Bhagat Singh Chowk in Bihar’s Nawada district during the ongoing “Voter Adhikar Yatra.”

According to Nawada SP Abhinav Dhiman, the constable tripped and fell in front of a vehicle in the convoy, which “barely brushed against his feet.”

“It was not that the constable got run over by the vehicle. He will undergo an X-ray, which will reveal the exact condition of the injured leg. But on a cursory glance, it looks nothing more than a minor injury,” the SP told PTI.

Shortly after the incident, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared a video clip on social media, alleging that the Congress convoy “crushed” the police constable.

“The Voter Adhikar Yatra has become ‘Crush Janta Yatra,’” Poonawalla claimed.

“Rahul Gandhi’s car crushed a police constable who was critically injured. The dynast did not even step out to check on him,” he added.

Reacting to Poonawalla’s charge, Bihar Congress spokesperson Asith Nath Tiwary told PTI, “All BJP leaders, including even those at the very top, are known for peddling lies. The party is rattled by the success of the yatra, which is why it has asked its spokespersons to spread rumours.”