Court takes cognisance of EDs 7th supplementary chargesheet, summons Kejriwal

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday took cognisance of the seventh supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy "scam".

The federal probe agency has named Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party in the supplementary chargesheet.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja took cognisance of the chargesheet and issued summons to Kejriwal for July 12.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested 55-year-old Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, from his official residence here on March 21.

It has alleged that Kejriwal was the "kingpin and key conspirator" of the excise "scam" and was "vicariously responsible" for it.