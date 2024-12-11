Crimes against women: NCW sent 49 fact-finding delegations to states

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) deployed 49 fact-finding delegations across various states between January 2021 and October 2024 to address various issues facing women, with the maximum teams sent to Rajasthan.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said 12 delegations visited Rajasthan to address issues across the state.

High-profile cases in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu also drew the Commission's attention, with multiple investigations conducted there.

Former NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma spearheaded many of these initiatives, including probes in Rajasthan, Kerala, and West Bengal, Thakur said.

The teams collaborated with state legal services, local law enforcement, and civil society organisations to examine complaints ranging from gender-based violence to systemic lapses in protection measures. PTI UZM DV DV