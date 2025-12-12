New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is preparing a large-scale demolition drive in Mount Kailash, South Delhi, after inspections revealed widespread encroachments on public land. The crackdown follows a similar operation in Sainik Farms, highlighting the administration’s renewed efforts to reclaim illegally occupied land in the capital.

Massive encroachments discovered

During a recent inspection, DDA officials found that roads, public parks, and even a government water pumping station had been encroached upon by residents, some of whom are reported to be serving public servants. Many basic DDA flats have reportedly been converted into “mini farmhouses.”

“In one instance, even the land of a functional water pumping station was built over,” said a senior DDA official.

“Basic flats have been converted into farmhouses, and public spaces have disappeared.”

Mount Kailash, established in the early 1980s, was originally planned as a middle-class residential colony. Over the years, unauthorised expansions have led to the loss of public amenities and infrastructure.

LG approves action; other areas in sight

The Lieutenant Governor’s office has issued instructions for action, and residents in Mount Kailash are expected to receive prior notices before any demolition takes place. Officials say the operations will be conducted in a safe and orderly manner.

Following Mount Kailash, the DDA plans to focus on other South Delhi neighbourhoods, including Kalkaji (Nehru Apartments), Vasant Kunj, and Vasant Vihar, where large-scale encroachments have also been documented.