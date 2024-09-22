Delhi BJP to undertake mega membership drive on Sep 25

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The BJP's Delhi unit will undertake a mega membership exercise on September 25 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of party ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, it said in a statement.

A review meeting of the BJP's ongoing membership drive was held at the Talkatora stadium here on Sunday where the party's national general secretary Vinod Tawde emphasised the importance of expanding party membership ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, slated to be held early next year.

He highlighted the role of the campaign in connecting with various sections of society, particularly youth and women, the statement stated.

"In the last 10 years, India has emerged as a strong nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen the path of developing the country. In that, we have to work to connect with 50 crore people," Tawde added.

The BJP launched its membership campaign song during the review meeting.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asked leaders and workers to work hard to make the membership drive successful, saying it would help party candidates in the upcoming Delhi polls. PTI SHB NSD NSD