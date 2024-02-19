"Wait for court's decision...": Arvind Kejriwal skips sixth ED summons

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, the AAP said.

Terming the agency's sixth summons to its national convener as 'illegal', the party said that the ED should wait for the court's decision instead of repeatedly sending summonses to Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had approached a city court after Kejriwal skipped multiple summonses.

On Saturday, the court had granted exemption to Kejriwal from personal appearance for the day in connection with the complaint filed by the central agency.

The application moved by Kejriwal's counsel stated that the Budget Session of the Delhi assembly has commenced on February 15 and shall continue till the first week of March.

He will physically appear before the court on the next date of hearing on March 16, it said.