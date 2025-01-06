Delhi govt directs hospitals to stay prepared amid concerns over HMPV

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday directed all the hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses following the detection of two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka.

In a directive marked "Most Urgent", Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj instructed the health and family welfare department to closely monitor the situation, and remain in constant touch with the Union health ministry for timely updates.

"Hospitals under the Delhi government must be fully equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses, as advised by the Union health ministry," the directive issued by Bharadwaj said.

The health secretary has been tasked with inspecting three government hospitals daily, beginning with the largest facilities, and submit detailed reports on several key parameters, including availability of medicines as per the essential drug list, ICU beds, and the operational status of PSA oxygen plants and radiological equipment.

The hospitals are also required to ensure the availability of data entry operators at the OPD and IPD counters, besides adhering to the standard operating procedures for acute respiratory illnesses.

The directions came after the Union health ministry confirmed that the Indian Council of Medical Research had detected two cases of HMPV in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.

First, a three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has now been discharged.

In the second case, an eight-month-old male infant, also with a history of bronchopneumonia, tested positive for HMPV on January 3 at Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, the ministry said.

"It is important to track the trends in respiratory illnesses across the national capital and act promptly on any issues requiring attention. Any matter needing immediate decisions should be reported directly over phone," Bharadwaj said in the directive.

The minister's office underscored that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, with respiratory illnesses associated with the virus being reported from various countries.