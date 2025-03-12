Delhi: Man wanted in revenge killing case held

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly stabbing a person to avenge in Delhi's Najafgarh area was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Satish, who works as a daily wage labour, had attacked a man named Love in September 2024, they said.

"On September 2, Love, along with his brother and friends, was returning home in a Gramin Sewa vehicle when they were ambushed by Satish and his associates near the Najafgarh Thana road," a police officer said.

"Love was forcibly pulled from the vehicle, and while the accused's accomplices restrained him, Satish stabbed him multiple times in the neck, head, and hands, leaving him critically injured and unconscious," he said.

The injured was immediately rushed to Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka, he added.

Based on a tip-off, on March 10, police laid a trap near Shiv Enclave in Najafgarh and the accused was arrested, the officer said.

During interrogation, Satish revealed they attacked the victim to settle personal scores. He claimed that Love had been harassing his friends and had previously beaten up Monty, younger brother of co-accused Rohit, he said. PTI SSJ BM BM OZ OZ