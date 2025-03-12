Delhi Minister Sood visits Janakpuri constituency, directs officials to resolve issues immediately

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood visited his Janakpuri constituency on Wednesday to address the issues in the area and engaged with the locals to understand their concerns.

"As an MLA, it is my duty to understand the problems in my constituency and work towards resolving them," he said.

He claimed the area has been plagued by several issues, including water supply, sewage, broken roads, and unmanaged electrical wires and these have been "neglected in the past 11 years".

"It is now my responsibility to address them and provide relief to the people of Janakpuri," Sood said.

During his visit, the minister inspected the roads and lanes and interacted with shopkeepers and residents to learn about their concerns.

He also met an elderly woman who lost her son last year and was struggling to receive her pension. Assuring her of his support, he said, "You will start receiving your pension soon and your daughter-in-law will also get the widow pension." Sood instructed officials to resolve the issues being faced by the people of the assembly constituency immediately.