Delhi's AQI 'very poor' at 365

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a clear and sunny sky on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature reaching 25.5 degrees Celsius, 3.4 notches above normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, with humidity levels fluctuating between 100 per cent and 61 per cent during the day.

For Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast at a speed of less than 6 kmph in the morning.

Smog and shallow fog are expected in most places during the early morning hours, with moderate fog at isolated locations.

The wind speed is expected to gradually increase to 8-10 kmph from the southeast during the afternoon before decreasing to below 4 kmph in the evening and night.

Smog and mist are also likely at night, the IMD said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the capital's air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' category with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 365 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Tuesday, the AQI was in the 'poor' category at 276 during the same time.

According to the Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is expected to remain in the 'very poor' category for the next two days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.