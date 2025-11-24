Delhi air quality hover around 'severe'; multiple areas log 400-plus AQI

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality remained grim on Monday, hovering close to the 'severe' threshold as the city’s overall AQI settled at 382, while 15 monitoring stations logged readings beyond the 400-mark, according to the CPCB.

The 24-hour average AQI (Air Quality Index) settled at 382 on Monday, in the 'very poor' category for the 11th consecutive day.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the average AQI stood at 391 on Sunday, 370 on Saturday, 374 on Friday, 391 on Thursday, 392 on Wednesday, 374 on Tuesday and 351 on Monday.

The CPCB’s Sameer app, which displays real-time readings from all monitoring stations across Delhi, showed that out of 38 operational stations, 15 recorded air quality in the 'severe' category on Monday.

These included stations at ITO, Punjabi Bagh, Patparganj, Ashok Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Narela, Bawana, and others where AQI levels crossed the 400-mark.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor' and 401–500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Decision Support System (DSS) of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, estimated that vehicular emissions contributed 21.6 per cent to Delhi’s pollution on Monday, making it the highest pollutant source, while stubble burning accounted for 1.8 per cent.

For Tuesday, these contributions are projected at 21 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

Satellite imagery detected three farm fires in Punjab, one in Haryana and 522 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, while the maximum settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For Tuesday, the IMD has forecast moderate fog, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.