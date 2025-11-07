Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' at 309, matching NewsDrum forecast

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to another day of hazardous air quality on Friday, with the city's overall AQI recorded at 309 at 9 am, while temperatures began to dip as well.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) hourly air-quality bulletin, the city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 311.

Out of 38 monitoring stations in the national capital, 26 reported air quality in the 'very poor' category. Bawana was the most polluted area, with an AQI of 366, followed closely by Jahangirpuri at 348.

The CPCB defines the AQI ranges as follows: 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below normal, while the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 67 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

A layer of shallow fog is anticipated to persist throughout the day, resulting in low visibility in several parts of the city, according to the IMD.