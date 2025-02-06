Deported Indian suffer inhumane treatment from US, asks Akhilesh Yadav to PM

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh and MP in Lok Sabha also hit out at Narendra Modi over the deportation of illegal Indians living in the United States of America who were yesterday sent back to India.

Yadav says, "Those who were showing the dream of making India Vishwaguru, why are they silent now? Indian citizens are deported to India by being handcuffed like slaves and in inhumane conditions."

What the External Affairs Ministry is doing? What did the govt do to protect children and women from this disrespect? We want the central government to reply to this and allow the opposition to discuss the issue in parliament..."

A C-17 wide-bodied aircraft of the U.S. Air Force landed at the Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport of Amritsar which was carrying 104 deported Indians yesterday afternoon.

Among the deported Indians, 33 people are said to be from Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat who were also returned to their home state, as per news reports.