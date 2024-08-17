Doctors protest in Kerala hospitals against rape-murder of woman doctor in Kolkata

Thiruvananthapura/Kochi: All non-emergency medical services, including OPD, were affected in various hospitals and medical colleges across Kerala on Saturday as doctors and nurses protested against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.

The healthcare professionals went on strike after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday declared a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services for 24 hours beginning from 6 am on August 17.

The IMA has put forward five demands, which include a thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors and a central law to check violence against healthcare professionals at workplaces.

On Saturday, doctors in large numbers gathered outside the medical college-cum-hospital holding placards and banners demanding justice for the doctor who was raped and killed and protection for the healthcare professionals.

Similar scenes were witnessed outside various other hospitals, including the General Hospital in Ernakulam district, in the state, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

Patients who arrived at the hospitals were seen telling reporters that they have been asked to come on Monday due to the strike called by doctors.

Only emergency and casualty services were unaffected by the strike.

The doctor, whose body was found on August 9, was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty.

A civic volunteer was arrested the following day in connection with the crime.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday had ordered the CBI to probe the crime.