Drinking water connections provided to all houses across villages under JJM: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) Haryana minister Ranbir Gangwa on Thursday said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, drinking water connections have been provided to all the houses across villages and hamlets in the state.

Replying to a query during Question Hour in the Assembly, Gangwa, who holds the public health engineering portfolio, said that after the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) by the Centre, a household survey was conducted in 2019-20 in Haryana.

"All the 30.41 lakh houses found lacking drinking water connections in that survey have been covered under the Jal Jeevan Mission till April 6, 2022, at a total cost of Rs 37.89 crore," Gangwa said.

Replying to another question, Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam told the House that Rs 428.82 crore worth of prize money has been distributed to 9,202 eligible athletes in the state by the sports department from 2018 to 2024.

The remaining prize money will be given to the athletes soon, he said.

To another question raised in the House, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said the 50-bed sub-divisional civil hospital in Loharu will be upgraded to a 100-bed facility, and work for its construction will begin soon.

Mines and Geology Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, in response to a query raised during Question Hour, said the state government is continuously monitoring illegal mining in Haryana and strict action is being taken against the offenders. PTI SUN ARI