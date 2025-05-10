Drones spotted in Kutch, blackout imposed again: MoS Home Sanghavi

Bhuj, May 10 (PTI) A complete blackout was imposed in Gujarat's border district of Kutch late Saturday evening after several drones were spotted in the district, officials said.

The development came after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to immediately stop all firings and military actions in the afternoon.

"Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe, don't panic," Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi announced on X.

Blackout was officially announced in Kutch and parts of Patan district, while people decided to observe it in parts of Devbhumi Dwarka -- districts near the international borders with Pakistan -- after reports of Pakistan violating the bilateral understanding.

"A blackout is declared in the entire Kutch district with immediate effect and all citizens are asked to strictly follow it," the Kutch Collector Anand Patel said.

The Patan district administration imposed blackout in villages in Santalpur taluka as well, collector Tushar Bhatt said, while appealing to the public to not pay heed to rumours.

Blackout was also imposed in Jamnagar, officials said.