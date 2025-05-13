Ex-servicemen thank Assam govt for reaching out to families of serving personnel

Guwahati, May 13 (PTI) Former servicemen of Assam on Tuesday expressed their gratitude to the state government for reaching out to families of serving armed forces personnel and helping them in all possible manner.

They maintained that this gesture is a reflection of respect and value accorded to the armed forces.

The state cabinet meeting on Saturday decided that during the next seven days, officials of all districts would be asked to identify families of armed forces, form support groups and help them in all possible manner.

"We want to take care of the family members of the soldiers till they come back from the battlefield so that the person at the war front is not worried about their families," the chief minister had said.

"The Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, on behalf of all ex-servicemen of the state, extends heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam and the State Cabinet for their profound empathy and unwavering support towards the families of soldiers currently deployed in the front for 'OP SINDOOR'," it said in a statement.

This gesture of solidarity reflects the deep respect and value accorded to the armed forces, the directorate added.

The initiative of visit by a district official and support for the families of those serving on the borders/LOC is a testament to the compassion and commitment of the state government towards our soldiers, it said. PTI SSG SSG RG