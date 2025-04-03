Fire erupts on terrace of Mumbai mall; none injured

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) A fire erupted on the terrace of Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Kurla (West) area on Thursday night though no one was injured in the incident, civic officials said.

They said the blaze erupted at around 9.45 pm on the terrace, which was immediately vacated.

A civic official said the shopping centre was smoke logged due to the blaze, but no one injured in the incident.

At least four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. PTI KK RSY