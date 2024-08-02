Five days of thunderstorms forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by strong surface winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days from August 2 to 6.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning have been forecast in isolated places of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

“Strong surface winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema,” said the met department in a press release.

For August 6, it has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over NCAP, Yanam and SCAP, along with strong surface winds.

According to the met department, lower tropospheric westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The department said that Andhra Pradesh has received excess rainfall for the two months of June and July, amounting to a cumulative rainfall of 301.4 mm, which is 34 per cent higher than the normal cumulative rainfall of 225.2 mm.

For the month of August, it has forecast the likelihood of above normal rainfall over SCAP and Rayalaseema, and normal-to-below-normal rainfall over NCAP.